Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,641 shares during the quarter. Simply Good Foods comprises 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Simply Good Foods worth $22,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 540.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CFO Todd E. Cunfer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at $856,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,840.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 125,461 shares of company stock worth $2,875,588. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.83. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

