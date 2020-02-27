SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Cut to “Neutral” at BOCOM International

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BOCOM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SINA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SINA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on SINA from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 17,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,086. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.36. SINA has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.46 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SINA will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

SINA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 66.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SINA by 53.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management bought a new position in SINA during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.