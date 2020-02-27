Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SBGI stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.44. 2,714,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,049. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBGI. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

