Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) PT Lowered to $35.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.14. 49,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,681. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.61). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. FMR LLC grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,227 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after acquiring an additional 651,644 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 538,617 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,960,000. Finally, Raging Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,653,000 after acquiring an additional 430,874 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

