SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -4.86

Headlines about SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SINGY) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR earned a news impact score of -4.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company.

About SINGAPORE AIRL/ADR

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company also offers engineering services, air charters, and tour wholesaling and related services, as well as trains pilots.

