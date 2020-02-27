SingularDTV (SNGLS) Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. SingularDTV has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $68,274.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ChaoEX and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.02591955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00220499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00130165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, ChaoEX, Binance, Livecoin, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Ethfinex and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

