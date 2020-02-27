SingularityNET Price Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, Binance and Liqui. SingularityNET has a market cap of $11.64 million and $331,270.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.02619903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00218760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET launched on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, Ethfinex, DragonEX, IDEX, Binance and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.