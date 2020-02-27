SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Holdings Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,078 shares during the quarter. SiteOne Landscape Supply accounts for approximately 2.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.22% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $45,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 240,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $99.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares in the company, valued at $36,826,506.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $885,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,800 shares of company stock worth $5,895,536 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.75.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

