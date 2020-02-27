Sitime (SITM) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sitime to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -42.57 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $553.61 million 7.37

Sitime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.56% -5.58% -2.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sitime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2619 8322 13929 863 2.51

Sitime currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.60%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 14.85%. Given Sitime’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sitime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sitime rivals beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

