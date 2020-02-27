Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,790,000 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the January 30th total of 5,090,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:SIX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.84. 3,983,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,722. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $59.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.01.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.30). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $261.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from to and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.10.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 16,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $502,665.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,456 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,159.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $7,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 916,075 shares of company stock worth $26,845,665 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,792.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

