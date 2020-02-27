Skycoin Market Cap Tops $8.49 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and approximately $193,768.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Binance and C2CX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, C2CX, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

