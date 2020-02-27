Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.17% of Skyline worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Skyline in the third quarter valued at $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Skyline by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Skyline by 22.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Skyline by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Skyline alerts:

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $317,056.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,453 shares of company stock worth $4,675,664.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

SKY stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. 7,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,568. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.06 million. Skyline’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.