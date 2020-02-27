SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,890,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 30th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SLM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in SLM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 83,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in SLM by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SLM by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 4,623,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLM. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

