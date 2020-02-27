SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 17,450,000 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the January 30th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 16.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $6.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $874.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,956.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Copeland bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at $928,604.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $935,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

