Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

SND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

NASDAQ SND traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 13,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,743. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of Smart Sand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.