Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) PT Lowered to $4.00

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 142.42% from the company’s previous close.

SND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

SND stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.65. 17,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,743. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.24. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,147,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $29,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

