Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Buys 463 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1,223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.71. 11,321,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $331.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

