Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $11.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.80 million to $12.06 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year sales of $42.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.80 million to $43.13 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $54.63 million, with estimates ranging from $54.56 million to $54.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

SMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Smith Micro Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 194,019 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software by 135,303.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 36,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $212.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

