Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Sells $410,400.00 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,180 shares in the company, valued at $701,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SNAP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.66. 30,763,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,533,498. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The company had revenue of $560.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis began coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.