Snovian.Space (SNOV) Trading 58.7% Lower Over Last Week

Snovian.Space (CURRENCY:SNOV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Snovian.Space has traded 58.7% lower against the dollar. Snovian.Space has a market capitalization of $180,243.00 and $33.00 worth of Snovian.Space was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snovian.Space token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Snovian.Space alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00497136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $566.24 or 0.06431688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Snovian.Space Profile

Snovian.Space is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Snovian.Space’s total supply is 385,901,062 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,980,413 tokens. Snovian.Space’s official Twitter account is @snovio_ico. The Reddit community for Snovian.Space is /r/snovio_ico. The official message board for Snovian.Space is medium.com/@ico_snovio. Snovian.Space’s official website is tokensale.snov.io.

Buying and Selling Snovian.Space

Snovian.Space can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snovian.Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snovian.Space should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snovian.Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snovian.Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snovian.Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.