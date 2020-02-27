SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. SnowGem has a market cap of $584,395.00 and approximately $132,077.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006760 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006180 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,689,180 coins and its circulating supply is 22,612,088 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

