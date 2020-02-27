Social Activity Token Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit and IDEX. Social Activity Token has a total market cap of $67,174.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Social Activity Token has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Social Activity Token alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00038632 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00437479 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001442 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011287 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012495 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001737 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Activity Token Profile

SAT is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. The official website for Social Activity Token is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Activity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Activity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Activity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Activity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.