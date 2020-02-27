Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Insider Michael S. Gross Buys 15,000 Shares

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) insider Michael S. Gross purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.61 per share, with a total value of $294,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,181.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.17. 298,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,607. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 25.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 416.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Solar Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

