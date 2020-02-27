Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 360,300 shares, an increase of 22.5% from the January 30th total of 294,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of Solar Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Solar Capital by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Solar Capital by 416.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 58,120 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Solar Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 190,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Capital stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 24,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,961. The firm has a market cap of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60. Solar Capital has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $22.50 to $21.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

