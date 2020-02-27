Soma Price Reaches $0.0128 on Exchanges (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. In the last week, Soma has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Soma token can currently be purchased for $0.0128 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and Cryptopia. Soma has a market capitalization of $125,380.00 and approximately $962.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00041579 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00068310 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000797 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,936.54 or 1.00835838 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 44.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000924 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00064304 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Soma’s official website is soma.co.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.