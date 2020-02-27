Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 16,800 Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mylan by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after purchasing an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mylan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,158,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,983,000 after purchasing an additional 710,964 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 6,698,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,491,000 after purchasing an additional 277,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mylan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,577 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,665,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,055,593. Mylan NV has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann lowered Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mylan in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mylan from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

