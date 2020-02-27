Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires 3,330 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $826,408.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 361,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,678,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,045 shares of company stock valued at $13,550,753. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.82. 5,272,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,969,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $71.90 and a 12-month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Compass Point set a $105.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

