Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD stock traded down $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $72.66. 51,425,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,581,448. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $91.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.96.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

