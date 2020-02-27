Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 12,640 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 439.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 1,697,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,467. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.88.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

