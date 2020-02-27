Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 17,150 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,150 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LexinFintech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.99.

LX traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.07.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

