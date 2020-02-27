Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Buys 2,080 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEX shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price objective on shares of WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.06.

WEX stock traded down $11.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.29. 652,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.26. WEX Inc has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.31, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.49 and its 200-day moving average is $207.45.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

