Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,862,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

