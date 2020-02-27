Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 10,160 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Raytheon by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the third quarter worth about $42,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded down $7.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,905. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.00 and its 200-day moving average is $209.99. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $169.64 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,921 shares of company stock worth $2,686,707 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

