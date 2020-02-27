Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Equinix by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in Equinix by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Equinix from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price objective on Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $626.53.

EQIX traded down $32.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.49. 718,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,981. The company’s 50-day moving average is $610.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.65. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $417.59 and a 12-month high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,816 shares of company stock worth $13,170,605 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.