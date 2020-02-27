Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity lowered Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.58.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.36. 1,371,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

