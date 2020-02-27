Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of FIS traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.87. 4,392,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,572. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 146.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $104.73 and a 52 week high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,142,199 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

