Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. 13,296,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,197,461. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.75 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

