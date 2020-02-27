Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $315,209,000 after purchasing an additional 801,809 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,762,000 after purchasing an additional 661,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 732,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,838,000 after purchasing an additional 300,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,426 shares of company stock worth $48,613,307 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $11.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $268.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,919. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.85. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.03 and a 12-month high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.84.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

