Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Increases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock traded down $11.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,743. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $172.18. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

