Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $1.58 Million in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 280,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 528,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $45,751,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James lowered Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.03.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $5.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. 3,598,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,180,888. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

