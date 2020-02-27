Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,292,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,943,000 after purchasing an additional 82,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 166.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 136,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 59.5% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.34. 1,034,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,872. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.93 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $972,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

