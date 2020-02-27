Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 48,330 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 336.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,330 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Halliburton by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,983 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. BMO Capital Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Halliburton from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $217,358.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $17.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,068,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,861,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $16.97 and a 12-month high of $32.30.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.