Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 9,500 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $35,164,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $34,332,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,451,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,637,000 after purchasing an additional 528,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,140,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,148. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

