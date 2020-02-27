Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 9,750 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,048,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,862,119,000 after acquiring an additional 937,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in PPL by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,463,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PPL by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,704,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PPL by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,595,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,699,000 after acquiring an additional 424,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PPL by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,438,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. PPL’s payout ratio is 67.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Cfra raised their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.31.

In related news, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

