SophiaTX Trading Down 5.9% This Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $591,010.00 and approximately $22,905.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00497136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.24 or 0.06431688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011343 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Liquid, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.