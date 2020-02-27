SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the January 30th total of 110,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 143,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,190. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.76. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel.

