South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. South Jersey Industries reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SJI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.80. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.51%.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

