South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%.

SJI traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 1,098,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.80. South Jersey Industries has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $34.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

