Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Southwest Gas has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Southwest Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Southwest Gas to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.8%.

SWX traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $72.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

