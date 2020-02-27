Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07, RTT News reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE SWN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.30. 28,659,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,928,473. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.15.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

